Portland man charged with murder for body found in Linn Co

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested for the murder of another Portland man whose body was found on a property in Linn County December 5.

Phillip Henry Gurule was arrested December 18 and is charged with the 1st-degree murder of 41-year-old Richard Anderson. Anderson was found shot to death in the 38000 block of Densmore Road in Jefferson.

Linn County detectives served 2 warrants in Portland late on December 17 and early on December 18, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The first warrant was in the 7400 block of SE Henry Place and the second was in the 700 block of SW 11th Avenue.

Officials said Gurule, 59, was “contacted during the search warrants and arrested.” He’s being held without bail in the Linn County Jail. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

No further information is available publicly about this case at this time.