HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was convicted of attempted second-degree murder on Thursday for shooting his girlfriend’s cousin in July of last year.

A Washington County jury also convicted Eddie Tamaras Silas of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Silas reportedly became angry with his girlfriend before physically assaulting her after a house party on July 3, 2021. His girlfriend’s teenage daughter was in the house when the assault took place.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Silas took his girlfriend’s cell phone and called her cousin. After an argument ensued, Silas told the cousin to come to the house and threatened to kill him.

When the cousin came to the home around 20 minutes later, Silas shot the man with a handgun. Despite being severely wounded, the cousin made a full recovery.

The District Attorney’s Office also said that Silas attempted to influence his girlfriend’s testimony to affect the outcome of the trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Silas will remain in custody until he is turned over to the Oregon Department of Corrections pending sentencing.