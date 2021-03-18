Portland man faces 190 counts in child sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Portland man faces 190 counts in a “complex and ongoing” child sex investigation.

John Damron III was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Portland police, who searched a Northeast Portland residence in the 4700 block of NE 22nd Avenue about 4 hours later and “seized additional evidence relevant to this case,” authorities said.

Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt said Damron’s victims are between 14 and 17 years old who were lured “using social media apps.” It is alleged Damron would pay the teens to provide sexually explicit pictures, then lure them to his home to take more explicit pictures and “engage in sexual contact with them” even though he knew they were minors.

At this time, there are more than 6 individuals identified as victims in this case, officials said.

All but 34 of the 190 counts Damron faces are felonies. The charges include using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, purchasing sex with a minor, luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, sodomy in the third degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, coercion, and encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.8232092 or by email: Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov

People with information can use call the DA’s Case Tip Line at 503.988.0340.