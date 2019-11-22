Portland man faces 90 online sex crimes in 7 states

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who called himself “Perry Williams” now faces 90 charges in Multnomah County related to online sex crimes with underage girls in 7 different states.

David Cohron, who had previously been arrested in Riverside County, California, was extradited to Oregon and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday, authorities said.

His arrest came about 7 months after North Carolina law enforcement contacted PPB officials about a man involved in sexual online conversations with minors, the DA said.

The Multnomah County DA’s Office said he communicated with 7 girls, each 13 or 14 years old, and convinced them to send him sexually explicit photos.

While he was in communication with the girls he used the name “Perry Williams. The DA said Cohron used “flattery, manipulation, begging, daring them, insulting them, as well as threatening the victims in order to get them to provide him with sexually explicit material.”

The 58-year-old is now charged with the following crimes:

30 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree

30 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree

23 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct

5 counts of luring a minor

1 count of online sexual corruption of a child in the second degree,

1 count of attempted coercion