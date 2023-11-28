PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man was indicted on Monday after claiming to be a successful foreign exchange currency trader for more than a decade and taking millions of dollars from his victims, the Oregon Department of Justice alleges.

From March 2012 until at least October 2022, 52-year-old William Bennington claimed he was a wealthy currency trader to get investments in WBFX LLC, a foreign currency investment company he incorporated in Oregon in 2010, authorities claim.

Bennington promised his investors they would receive up to 80% in annual returns and repayment terms as short as six months, officials claim. Additionally, he falsely claimed he wrote a proprietary trading algorithm, “which he alleged was the source of his wealth,” the DOJ said.

Over time, Bennington received over $2 million from at least five people, and instead of investing that money in foreign exchange currency, he allegedly spent it on personal expenses.

Bennington — who faces five counts of wire fraud — pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday and was released ahead of a five-day jury trial set to begin Jan. 9, 2024.

Authorities note wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison per count of conviction.