Portland man gets prison time for bank fraud scheme

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a scheme that consisted of stealing personal information from residential mail to defraud local banks.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Demontae Sanders and 50-year-old Layanya Jenkins would take mail from residential mailboxes in Portland and steal checks, credit cards and other personal identity information. They would then use that information to impersonate others’ identities and open multiple accounts at local credit unions and banks, defrauding them in the process.

The Oregon U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Sanders and Jenkins gathered hundreds of stolen financial documents, including an Economic Impact Payment that they cashed.

Although authorities are not clear when the pair began this scheme, they say it continued until July 2020. On Sept. 24, 2020, a federal grand jury returned an 18-count indictment charging Sanders and Jenkins with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and mail theft.

Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud and mail theft on May 4, 2021. This Monday, he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and five years supervised release.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud, mail theft and aggravated identity theft on Aug. 23, 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.