Portland man guilty in 2017 double murder, arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man who poured gasoline in the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and lit a fire that killed 2 sleeping men was found guilty of murder and arson, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ryan Thomas Monaco killed Taher Alhaji and Jason Miller, who were roommates of Monaco’s on-and-off girlfriend. Monaco set the fire July 23, 2017 after an argument with his ex-girlfriend at the apartment near NE 98th Avenue and Glisan.

Alhaji and Miller died at the scene along with several pets.

Alhaji’s father Ali Taher Alhaji told KOIN 6 News his son came from Saudi Arabia to study at PSU.

“He came here to study to make a future to come back home with a good hope and a good knowledge and a good memory of this beautiful country and nice people,” he said.

Monaco was originally charged with aggravated murder and first-degree arson for the deaths. Weeks later, a grand jury charged Monaco with four counts of aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree arson, two counts of felony murder, two counts of murder, four counts of aggravated animal abuse, and one count each of fourth degree assault and strangulation.

The DA’s office said Monaco was found guilty of the murders of Miller and Alhaji and the arson. He will be sentenced September 14.