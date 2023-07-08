A Portland man was shot to death at this home in Cape Meares, July 8, 2023 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old Portland man was apparently shot to death in Tillamook County Saturday morning and another Portland man is currently being held on unrelated charges.

A report of shots fired sent deputies to a home on 4th Street NW in Cape Meares shortly after 10 a.m., the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sometime later Jonathan Blake Morriss was identified as a person of interest in the case. Authorities said the 31-year-old is in custody at the Tillamook County Jail as the investigation continues.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The Tillamook County chaplains at a homicide scene in Cape Meares, July 8, 2023 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

The case is being investigated by the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team. Authorities said “chaplains also responded and assisted with this investigation.”

