PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after a shooting near Pioneer Place over the weekend.

Officials identified the man as 34-year-old Saul Villlatoro Escoto Eldibrando of Portland. His death was determined a homicide by gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at SW 5th and Washington. Officers rushed to the scene and began CPR and other measures before paramedics arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.