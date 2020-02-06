Portland man on trial for father’s murder acts as own attorney

Tyler Nees has been through numerous attorneys and is now representing himself

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of murdering his father has been acting as his own defense attorney in a Multnomah County Courtroom. Tyler Wayne Nees is facing murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges for the December 2017 stabbing that killed 64-year-old Brian Nees.

Police originally said the stabbing happened near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock around 1:55 a.m. December 2, 2017. Police said Brian went to Mt. Scott Pub after he was stabbed. Employees were cleaning up at the time, but they saw Brian and gave him towels while they called 911. He died later that day.

Police said an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to Tyler’s arrest 12 days later.

Tyler Nees has gone through about 8 attorneys during his time behind bars. The court granted the most recent defense attorney’s motion to withdraw on January 31, the Friday before Nees’ jury trial was set to begin. Now Nees has a legal advisor, but she was absent for the first 3 days of the trial, which began Monday.

Acting as his own attorney in court, Nees has been questioning the state’s witnesses, which so far include one of his sisters, a brother, law enforcement, and an Uber driver (although a recording of the Uber ride conversation was not allowed to be admitted as evidence).

Nees must be restrained in court, according to court documents. Those may include belly chains, leg restrains, and access to a “spit sock.”

The prosecution has called around 10 witnesses so far. The defense is expected to begin its case Monday. According to court documents, another one of Nees’ brothers is expected to be transported to court from Oregon State Correctional Institution next Monday to testify.