PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and illegal firearms, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Jonathan James Lawson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. In March of 2021 law enforcement learned that Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Oregon with illegal drugs in tow.

Lawson was spotted driving north on Interstate 5 and law enforcement conducted a traffic stop near Grants Pass, where they found ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers said they found an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle.

Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in May of 2021, officials said.

In March of 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In May of 2022, Lawson pleaded guilty to the single charge.