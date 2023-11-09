A Multnomah County jury ruled that the 2013 incident was an act of self-defense

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who avoided a murder conviction for the fatal shooting of a Portland teen in 2013 has just been sentenced in connection to another homicide that occurred nearly three years ago.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Silvano Daniel Velasquez received a 15-year prison sentence for the car crash that led to the death of one Portlander and the assault of another in 2021.

In late January of that year, Portland police identified Velasquez as the suspect in a shooting and fatal crash near North Vancouver Avenue and Columbia Boulevard.

Officers determined that Velasquez was driving into oncoming traffic when he collided head-on with 43-year-old Charles Patton, who died in a nearby hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, Velasquez attempted to flee. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said bystanders tried to stop the man, but he shot one individual in the arm before running away with a female accomplice.

Velasquez was indicted in early February 2021. Later in May, he was arrested and arraigned on several charges related to the incident.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that he pled guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of first-degree assault with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

Velasquez is being held in Multnomah County Jail and will soon be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections for his 15-year sentence.

Velasquez was first arrested in October 2013 in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Abukar Madey.

According to previous KOIN 6 reports, Madey and two other males — one masked — approached Velasquez and his girlfriend at a Southeast Portland MAX station.

Court documents said Velasquez adjusted the firearm in his waistband to ward off the three males, but Madey and another male proceeded to point a shotgun and large assault rifle toward Velasquez and his girlfriend.

Previous reports show that the two males put their firearms away, but the trio proceeded to surround Velasquez and his girlfriend, before punching Velasquez in the face twice.

That’s when the 28-year-old man fired his gun until it ran out of ammunition, injuring one of the males and fatally shooting Madey in the head.

Later in December 2013, a Multnomah County grand jury ruled that the shooting was an act of self-defense for Velasquez. But he did plead guilty in March 2015 to one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.