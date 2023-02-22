USPS “peak-season pricing” is in effect until Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man with a decades-long criminal record was sentenced to serve 2.5 years in federal prison on Tuesday for punching a U.S. Postal Service worker and stealing trays of mail from a post office.

According to court documents, after entering the Creston U.S. Post Office through a back door on Nov. 22, 2021, 53-year-old Dellmon Smith rushed past a post office employee and grabbed two trays of mail before running off.

Multiple USPS employees ran outside and chased after Smith.

When an employee caught up to him, Smith dropped the mail, allegedly reached toward his waistband and threatened he had a gun and was going to shoot them. After two more employees caught up, Smith punched one of them in the face.

He was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.

In June of 2022, he was indicted for mail theft and assault on a federal officer. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge that following November.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Services handled the investigation.