PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for stealing COVID-relief funds intended for small businesses.

Eric Wade Lysne, 35, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release.

Court documents say that in April 2020 Lysne schemed to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and multiple financial organizations by using false information to apply for and receive Economic Injury Disasters Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. He used false borrower information by posing as companies, including Paradigm Consulting Groups.

Lysne applied for an EIDL in May 2020, falsely saying that Paradigm had 10 employees and grossed nearly $1 million for the 12-month period ending in January 2020. He also claimed that he, as the applicant, had not been convicted of any felonies in the last five years, despite his felony conviction in May 2019, where he was imprisoned for nearly a year.

The following month, a $147,400 EIDL was deposited to Lysne’s personal bank account from SBA. He additionally received a $10,000 advance weeks later. Authorities said that Lysne used the money on personal travel bookings and multiple cash withdrawals.

Lysne made similar misrepresentations in five other successful PPP loan applications to multiple lenders.

In April 2021, Lynse applied for a $302,600 increase in his EIDL balance, but the application didn’t make it through the review process before he was indicted in for both bank fraud and wire fraud the following month. Lysne pleaded guilty to both charges on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officials say Lysne fraudulently received $360,467 in loans, which he was order to pay back in restitution, along with an additional $185,000 to the U.S. Treasury.