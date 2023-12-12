Michael Goodall had begun sexually abusing the victim when she was just 7 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of child sexual abuse.

Monday’s sentencing of Michael Goodall was the culmination of an investigation by authorities from 2021, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release. The 20-year sentence does not include the possibility of parole.

Goodall entered a plea of “no contest” to the charges on Nov. 29. The judge found him guilty based on that plea. When the sentencing was carried out on Dec. 11, it included multiple charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The investigation all stemmed from a 911 call in March 2021 given by a man who said a 13-year-old girl at the location had “disclosed possible inappropriate contact by a known male suspect.” As a result of that call, PPB officers with the East Precinct responded to the scene and talked briefly with the child in question to confirm the caller’s allegation.

From there, the East Precinct Officers consulted with Portland’s Child Abuse Team, a unit within the Portland Police Bureau, who then “assumed control of the investigation,” authorities said. After conducting several interviews with the girl, other children to whom the suspect had access, friends, family, and possible witnesses, the case was built thanks to that testimony and a piece of corroborating digital evidence.

It was determined through the investigation that Goodall had begun sexually abusing the victim when she was just 7 years old and that he “continued to abuse her regularly up until the disclosure.”

Police said their Child Abuse Detectives coordinated with CARES Northwest, a multidisciplinary child advocacy center that includes medical providers, specially trained interviewers, law enforcement, and child protective services.

Police say if you know of a child that is in danger, call 911 or contact the Oregon Department of Human Services.