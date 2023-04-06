PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison on Thursday after being found guilty of shooting two illicit marijuana dealers during a planned robbery in August 2017.

On Aug. 3, 2017, Earnest Franklin Evans, also known as Ladarius Franklin Bolds, and two others executed a ruse to purchase 10 pounds of marijuana from a pair of drug dealers, according to court documents. When the dealers arrived at the agreed-upon location, Evans and an associate emerged wearing masks and Evans fired a sawed-off shotgun, striking one of the dealers in the arm and the other in the back as he tried to escape, court documents state.

The 10 pounds of marijuana was then divvied up between Evans and the two associates, with Evans getting two pounds of it, officials said.

Over a year later, in November 2018, Evans’ residence in Portland was subject to a federal search warrant where investigators seized a shotgun and ammunition. He was subsequently arrested.

“There should be no doubt Evans is a violent felon who holds no regard for public safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “I commend our agents and our partners at PPB, FBI, and ATF for another successful joint investigation.”

He went before a federal grand jury in May 2021 which returned a two-count superseding indictment charging him with robbery and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and drug trafficking crime. He was found guilty on both charges.

Multiple agencies, including the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI, were involved in the investigation.