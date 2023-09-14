An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 39-year-old man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on Thursday after authorities say he assaulted his probation officer in 2021.

According to court documents, Andre Eugene Shaw was on supervised release when two probation officers visited his home on April 14, 2021. He had been on probation for extorting individuals, producing child porn and possessing a cell phone while under restriction.

The probation officers say they found a cell phone in Shaw’s hallway closet, but when they tried to take it away, Shaw hit one of the officers in the face. Police say he “grabbed the officer by her shirt and pushed her to the ground before fleeing the residence.”

The second officer chased Shaw on foot while ordering him to stop, but he kept running until he was out of view. A short time later, Shaw walked back with his hands behind his head to be arrested.

The probation officer left the scene with cuts on her lip and nose, and the cell phone Shaw had kept in the closet was never recovered.

Shaw was first charged with assaulting a federal officer on April 16, 2021. A month later, a federal grand jury indicted Shaw on two counts of assaulting a federal officer and resisting a person authorized to make searches or seizures.

According to Shaw’s criminal history, he had also previously assaulted a staff member at a community reentry center in 2019. Court documents show that when staff attempted to take away his cell phone, he “ripped it out of a staff member’s hand and swallowed the SIM card.” The incident resulted in 14 months in prison.

Shaw will now serve 63 months and three years of supervised release.