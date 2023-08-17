PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday in connection to an identity theft and money laundering scheme, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.

On May 24, 2019, 30-year-old Quandre Hollingsworth was arrested during a traffic stop as part of an investigation into money laundering and fraud, according to court documents. Hollingsworth was arrested on a parole violation warrant for a state robbery conviction.

During the arrest, authorities found multiple ID cards and credit cards in his wallet under different names along with a receipt for a storage locker — which authorities later found had an AK-style assault rifle, ammunition, stolen mail, passports, driver’s licenses and birth certificates inside, officials said.

Law enforcement also discovered a fraud report from a local credit union that was submitted by someone whose ID card was found in Hollingsworth’s wallet, officials said. Additionally, investigators found credit union security footage that showed Hollingsworth depositing four fraudulent checks and withdrawing cash between March 24-28, 2019, the Oregon DOJ said.

Hollingsworth was charged with criminal complaint on one count of bank fraud on July 20, 2022, and was later indicted on Oct. 18 for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Hollingworth pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 48 months in prison with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $73,904 in restitution to the victims.