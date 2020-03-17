Portland man who killed his father gets life in prison

The court imposed sentence comes with a minimum confinement of 25 years without the possibility of parole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Convicted killer Tyler Wayne Nees received a life sentence Tuesday with a minimum confinement of 25 years without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing comes a month after a jury unanimously found Nees guilty of one count of murder constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon for intentionally causing the death of his father, Brian Nees.

Tyler stabbed his father in the back on December 2, 2017 at a home in Southeast Portland. Police said Brian escaped the home and went to the Mt. Scott Pub a block away. Employees were cleaning up at the time, but they saw Brian and gave him towels while they called 911. According to court documents, Brian identified his son as his killer in the 911 call and to a police officer who rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital, where he later died.

After fleeing the scene, Nees was found a week later in Northwest Portland and taken into custody.

In court, Nees represented himself. He delivered his own closing statements, telling the jury that at no point in the 911 recording did his father say the words, “My son Tyler Nees stabbed me.” He argued that his father already had a tendency to call him and his brothers by each other’s names. He also said his brother Forrest killed their father.

The Multnomah County DA’s Office said Nees has had numerous lawyers in the case and threatened to kill one of the them.