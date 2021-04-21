Portland metal re-seller faces 9 felonies, $1M bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man accused of stealing and reselling metals, often from air conditioning units, is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on a $1 million bail.

Michael White allegedly set up a private business so he could sell metals to recycling businesses. By doing that he received more than $170,000 in cash from those businesses.

Documents suggest the total damages from the crimes — which span about 18 months — are between $1 million and $10 million.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show the investigation against White had been ongoing. One part of the document states:

“In May of 2020, this investigation lead to a search warrant that permitted the installation of a tracking device onto the defendant’s truck. But law enforcement resources assigned to this investigation were redirected from this investigation in order to respond to the violent protests that started at the end of May 2020. In addition, the Portland Police Bureau Neighborhood Response Team, who was investigating this case in May of 2020, was reassigned to standard patrol in order to have adequate police resources to respond to emergency calls. That paused the furtherance of the investigation. Those resources were recently made available to again continue this investigation. Another tracker device was placed on the defendant’s vehicle in April of 2021.”

White, 56, is charged with 9 felonies: possession and delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, attempted burglary, aggravated theft and criminal mischief.