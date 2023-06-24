Austin K. Green-Yurick is likely to face more serious charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The adult son of a woman who died days after being hit with a baseball bat now is likely to face more serious charges, Portland police said.

The incident happened early Thursday evening at a home in the 1300 block of NE 68th Avenue, authorities said. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities were notified on Saturday of her death.

Her son, Austin K. Green-Yurick, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Officials said the 32-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 3 separate domestic violence charges: attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon.

However, amended charges are likely since the woman died, officials said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0871.

The case number is 23-164341.