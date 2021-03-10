Portland murder suspect charged in 2nd slaying, dismemberment

Christopher Lovrien was arrested by the US Marshall’s Office and charged with the Murder of Mark Dribin on May 4, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

Christopher Lovrien is accused of murdering Mark Dribin in 1999 and Kenneth Griffin in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Portland arrested last year for a homicide dating back to 1999 has been charged with a second murder.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Wednesday a grand jury indicted 53-year-old Christopher Lovrien with the homicides of Mark Dribin and Kenneth Griffin.

Dribin was 42 years old when he disappeared in July of 1999. A search of Dribin’s home and vehicle following his disappearance revealed an unknown suspect’s DNA, according to investigators.

The initial investigation failed to match the DNA evidence to a suspect. It remained in the national DNA database.

In March of 2019, the case was reopened by the Portland Police Bureau’s Cold Case Unit and the DNA was submitted for Forensic Genetic Genealogy analysis. New findings allowed investigators to move forward and on April 30, 2020, a grand jury returned an indictment in the case, leading to Lovrien’s arrest for Dribin’s murder a few days later.

On May 19, detectives searched Lovrien’s shed and discovered Griffin’s dismembered remains, according to court documents. Griffin was last seen on Feb. 1, 2020, and reported as missing the following day.

The re-indictment on Wednesday charges Lovrien with two counts of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said they don’t believe Lovrien knew either of his victims. They think he may have killed more people based on evidence reportedly found at his home.

Anyone with information about missing persons who may have been living under the I-205 bridge in Southeast Portland between the summer of 2019 and May 2020 and had contact with Lovrien is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Brendan McGuire at Brendan.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0869 or PPB Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.3774.

Lovrien will be arraigned Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.