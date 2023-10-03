PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of killing a person in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood in late September was identified by Portland police on Tuesday.

Isaac L. Woodward, 44, is accused of murdering 46-year-old Traves Barisich on Thursday, Sept. 28 and is the suspect in two other unrelated cases, authorities said.

Police believe that before Barisich’s death, Woodward was involved in a robbery in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 20th Avenue. The following day (Sept. 29), Woodward allegedly stabbed a woman at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court.

Traves Barisich, 46, was identified as the victim in the September 28, 2023 fatal Hosford-Abernethy incident (Photo via PPB)

Woodward was arrested after the alleged knife attack, and detectives later tied him to the robbery and homicide, authorities said.

In total, Woodward was indicted on several charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, and attempted strangulation.

Anyone with information about these cases who hasn’t spoken to investigators, please email Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov, Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, or John Russell at john.russell@police.portlandoregon.gov.