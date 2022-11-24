PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a violent 24 hours in Portland, at least three people have been shot — killing two people and sending one to the hospital in critical condition, according to Portland police.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Portland police say they responded to a shooting that killed one person in the Creston Kenilworth neighborhood near Southeast 42nd and 37th Avenue.

An hour later, PPB said they responded to a fatal shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood near Northeast Glenn Widing Drive.

Then just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near 87th and North Lombard Street. In this case, they say the man who was shot is in critical condition and a woman is in custody.

“It’s discouraging,” said Lieutenant Ken Duilio of the Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team. “I’ll say, it’s been pretty consistent since June 2020, what we’ve seen is an increase in the number of shots fired, and an increase in all types of shootings, whether its road rage, drug deals gone bad, gang shootings, shootings among the houseless population.”

These shootings bring Portland close to breaking 2021’s record number of homicides, most of which are from shootings.

According to data from PPB, so far in 2022, there have been 88 homicides in the city. In 2021, Portland recorded 90 homicides total, which was the most in its history and far above the 20-year average of 28 homicides a year.

Lt. Duilio says the bureau is “severely understaffed” and is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to respond to the record violence.

“We have officers outside of our unit…that are doing their part on trying to get ahead of this gun violence, unfortunately we’re still in the middle of a serious staffing shortage,” Duilio said.

He added “it’s disheartening, discouraging, but we’re committed to doing the best we can.”