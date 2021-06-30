Portland neighbors capture gunman who fired 29 shots

Bullet holes in a car and the side of an apartment in Southwest Portland, June 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Misty Garrett via Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — An unidentified Southwest Portlander is being hailed as a hero after disarming a gunman in an apartment complex in Multnomah Village early Tuesday.

Neighbors near Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on Southwest 26th Way awoke to gunfire around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 29 after a man with a rifle fired nearly 30 shots around the apartment complex, following an argument with a neighbor.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Luke Stolarzyk, 32, was transported by ambulance and cited for unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city, and first-degree criminal mischief after neighbors reportedly tackled and punched him as he roamed the area, firing a total of 29 bullets into homes and cars.

Police say the incident was an argument that turned violent.

According to one resident, Stolarzyk got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor, allegedly over a barking dog. The two exchanged words, and Stolarzyk left before returning with a gun, then went looking for the other neighbor, according to resident Misty Garrett, who lives nearby and heard the gunfire.

“A teenager ran through and ran up behind my other neighbor’s stairs,” Garrett said, describing the other neighbor involved as a young man in his late teens. “He was yelling at the gunman.”

Garrett said she heard gunfire, then amid the dark, saw another neighbor intervene.

“He knocked the guy out and took his gun,” Garrett said of the unidentified neighbor who disarmed Stolarzyk. “It took a long time for the police to show up here. During that time, another guy joined in trying to tie him up and beat him up.”

Garrett and others in the Multnomah Village neighborhood say they hope to find the person who intervened and disarmed the gunman, saying those actions likely saved lives.

“It’s scary because there’s so many kids who live in this complex, and they literally shot into rooms,” Garrett said.

Lt. Greg Pashley with PPB confirmed that central precinct officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Southwest Capitol Highway where a total of 29 shots were fired in the general direction of the other neighbor, who ran off.

“The shots hit apartment buildings and cars, but nobody was injured,” Pashley said. “Several neighbors subdued Mr. Stolarzyk until police arrived. Mr. Stolarzyk was injured as he was subdued by the neighbors. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

Police recovered one firearm at the scene as evidence.

Stolarzyk was not booked into jail, but will have to appear in court on three weapons-related charges.