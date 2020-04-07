Portland officers make 2 stolen car arrests in 1 hour

The first call came in at 7:45 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In two separate incidents less than an hour apart, Portland police officers recovered two stolen cars and arrested the associated suspects.

According to Portland Police, the first arrest unfolded around 7:45 a.m. when an officer noticed a truck parked on SE 97th Avenue had inaccurate license plates. Officers stopped the man standing next to the car, but when he saw officers approaching, he ran. A part of the neighborhood was secured and authorities brought in a K9 to help with the search.

Officers found the suspect and learned that person was 20-year-old Jesse James West who had a warrant out of Multnomah County for his arrest. Authorities also found that the truck in question had been stolen.

West was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including running from police and being in possession of a stolen car. He is lodged in the Multnomah County jail.

At 8:35 a.m. officers were alerted of another stolen car, spotted driving down NE Halsey Street near NE 122nd Avenue. The driver refused to stop when officers tried to pull the car over, and more police units were called out for back up.

Speeding through city streets, the suspect eventually crashed into an officer’s squad car at NE144th Avenue and NE San Rafael Street. They then got out of the car and attempted to run away, but a K9 was already at the scene and was able to help contain the suspect, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Alan Coulter. He was first taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries he sustained in the crash before he was lodged in the Multnomah County jail on several charges, including reckless driving and the possession of a stolen car.

The officer involved in the crash with Coulter was left with minor injuries, said police.