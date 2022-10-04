Terri Zinzer is being held on bail set at $10,000 for multiple criminal charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman accused of breaking into multiple Portland homes over several weeks will remain in jail and be evaluated for her mental ability to proceed with a criminal trial, officials say.

Terri Zinzer is being held on bail set at $10,000 for multiple criminal charges stemming from her alleged trespassing. Zinzer — whose name has also been spelled Zinser — has been put on the court’s aid and assist docket to help evaluate her mental health as well.

KOIN 6 first broke the news of Zinzer’s crime spree on Sept. 14 when Kelsey Smith, a homeowner in Northeast Portland, shared Ring camera footage showing Zinzer crawling into her son’s bedroom window and taking a nap in the child’s bed.

Kelsey Smith (left) walked into her child’s room on Sept. 13, 2022, to find a stranger in the bed. (KOIN screenshot taken from video courtesy of Kelsey Smith)

Zinzer was chased away from the home before being arrested in the neighborhood while allegedly trying to enter another person’s home a few blocks away.

She was released from jail shortly after when the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office did not pursue criminal charges against her.

More recently, Zinzer was arrested for allegedly breaking into another Portland home. This time a woman came home to find Zinzer not only in her bed but also wearing her dress.

Smith testified in court Tuesday morning to keep Zinzer behind bars.

“I feel like this is preventable, we need to keep her off of the streets, please,” said Smith.

She added, “I have a disabled quadriplegic son who could not have told me that there was somebody in his room. He could not have called out for help. He could not have done anything to defend himself and he could not have told me after the fact — and that is frightening.”

Court records show Zinzer has been arrested more than a dozen times for trespassing in the past and failed to show up in court for all of those occasions.