PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, struck buildings and cars and closed blocks of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of SE Powell and 130th Avenue. On Thursday, PPB told KOIN 6 News a woman was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Buildings and cars were struck by gunfire, too, police said.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Police did not confirm whether one or multiple people are suspected in the shooting, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to PPB through email at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or anonymously through Crimestoppers and refer to Case No. 22-194468.