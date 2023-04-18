PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man convicted of killing a woman and injuring four others in a mass shooting at a Portland park was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Benjamin Smith, 44, pleaded guilty in March to nine charges, including murder and assault, for opening fire at a protest in Normandale Park in February 2022. The convicted mass shooter learned his fate after surviving victims had a chance to address him to his face in court Tuesday.

Benjamin Smith (KOIN)

One of the victims, 60-year-old Brandy ‘June’ Knightly was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Smith, who was injured in the incident, entered the courtroom in a wheelchair. His lawyer, who was speaking on his behalf, said Smith was remorseful for what happened. People in the audience were yelling profanities at Smith and calling him a coward. Some of them even stormed out during the sentencing.

Smith was expressionless while victims read impact statements.

My ears were ringing from the gunshots,” said Allie Bradley, one of the victims. “I remember standing over you and screaming into your face. You were small and afraid, I asked , you killed my friend for what? I never received an answer.”

Another person said the shooting paralyzed them and prevented them from working and that she now requires aroubnd the clock care.