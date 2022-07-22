Photo of a black pistol and silver ammunition magazine confiscated during a search warrant on July 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Portland, police say.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Antonio Hall was taken into custody on Friday morning. The Portland Police Bureau tells KOIN 6 News their Focused Intervention Team (FIT), along with the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) served a search warrant before arresting the young man.

Hall’s arrest is reportedly related to a shooting that occurred in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood on Friday, July 1.

PPB says during FIT’s investigation, they learned Hall was allegedly involved in an argument near Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street that night. The argument escalated to the point of Hall pulling out a gun and firing several shots into the air, according to officials.

Thankfully, no one was injured by the gunfire.

While executing the search warrant on NE Glisan, police say they found the suspected firearm.

Once Hall was arrested, he was sent to the Multnomah County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, discharge of a firearm and an unrelated outstanding felony warrant.