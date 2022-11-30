PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman from Portland was slapped with a federal prison sentence for stealing COVID relief funds while on post-prison supervised release, officials announced.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said that 35-year-old Tiarre Travonne Chaney was recently sentenced to six months in federal prison followed by 24 months of supervised release.

Officials say Chaney, who had been on supervised release after getting out of prison, submitted fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for a business entity she had created during the pandemic in 2021.

Chaney denied her felony conviction and that she was on supervised release on the application, as well as claiming her business had grossed over $45,000 in 2020 when it had not turned a profit at all, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon stated in a press release.

This was not the first time Chaney is said to have violated post-prison supervised release.

Court documents show that Chaney was charged with wire fraud back in 2015 after submitting 35 false income tax returns that resulted in her receiving $155,000 in tax returns. She was then sentenced to a year in federal prison in 2016 and released later that year.

In 2018, authorities said Chaney violated her release terms by failing to pay restitution, failing to file correct taxes and did not report to her probation officer. In 2019, she reportedly violated her release terms a second time and was again sentenced to federal prison, this time for three months with a 33-month term of supervised release reimposed.