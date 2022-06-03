PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Outdoor Store employees say thieves stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from them early Friday morning.



Employees of the small family-owned company sent KOIN 6 News surveillance video from around 1 a.m. and said two men stole expensive blankets and clothes from the store.

The thieves also caused thousands of dollars of damage to the store and employees said they think criminals in Portland are getting more brazen.

“Then he just started kicking in the door and made two hauls…took a lot of merchandise from us and damaged the door so it’s a bummer situation,” Portland Outdoor Store employee Josh Barrett said. “They know there’s no repercussions, police are super swamped, a break-in is low priority for them.”



Portland police have said they are stretched thin due to low staffing and a record number of shootings and homicides.

Police said they are investigating this burglary and ask if you know anything, that you contact them.

If anyone has information on the burglary, email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number #22-147746