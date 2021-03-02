Victims slain at Acropolis in SE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two men shot and killed at the Acropolis Steakhouse in southeast Portland have been identified as 39-year-old William “Billy” Peters, of Portland and 36-year-old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, according to Portland Police.

Peters owned a print shop called 503print that had just opened a new warehouse a few months ago.

Peters died at the scene and Arrambide died Sunday at the hospital.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived, police said.

This is a developing story.

