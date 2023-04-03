PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nine people were arrested during two retail theft missions at the Cascade Station Shopping Center Friday and Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

During the first mission on Friday, March 31, five people were arrested for their involvement in retail theft and had multiple warrants for thefts and other related crimes, PPB said.

During the second mission on Saturday, April 1, PPB said officers made 10 traffic stops and found one stolen vehicle while another vehicle eluded. Additionally, four people were arrested with multiple warrants for thefts and other related crimes, according to police.

Officers arrested nine people during two missions at the Cascade Station Shopping Center on March 31 and April 1, according to the Portland Police Bureau. April 3, 2023 (Portland Police Bureau).

Officers arrested nine people during two missions at the Cascade Station Shopping Center on March 31 and April 1, according to the Portland Police Bureau. April 3, 2023 (Portland Police Bureau).

PPB announced they worked with local businesses, loss prevention and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the mission.

PPB said its North Precinct officers will keep working with local businesses to address retail theft and property crime — noting the missions brought high visibility to the area to prevent additional property crimes.

The theft missions come as Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase jail time for criminals involved in organized retail theft.

The bill is slated for a Senate reading on April 4.