PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A retail theft mission conducted by Portland police on Thursday resulted in nine arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, according to authorities.

Police say the mission focused on Jantzen Beach Center and Hayden Meadows Square in North Portland. The following individuals were arrested and charged with theft:

Ryan L. Poffenberger, 37

Alexander D. Doe, 30

Idda J. Kamuhanda, 46

Haylie C. Emerson, 22

Dawnia R. Murphy, 51

Justin R. Vigue, 30

Amber J. Martinez, 33

Elliott D. Hudson, 40

Dylan J. Bongiovanni, 27, was also arrested and charged with burglary.

Police say they recovered around $3,000 in stolen merchandise, as well as a stolen car.

“This week’s mission is one of many retail theft missions conducted by the Portland Police Bureau since the start of the year. The missions have culminated in dozens upon dozens of arrests. In many cases, these individuals are involved in criminal activity that extends far beyond retail theft. Therefore, the apprehensions go a long way in improving livability across the area,” Portland Police Bureau said in a press release. “These retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future in order to deter retail theft and other crimes across Portland.”