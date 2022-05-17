PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Portland police arrested a man for public indecency on Tuesday, the Bureau is searching for additional victims who witnessed the man’s lewd behavior.

Michael Enns, 27, is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center after being charged with two counts of public indecency, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a loaded handgun in public.

Police say that a woman was walking her dog in the area of SE 35th Ave. and SE Stark St. on April 1 when a man in a silver Volkswagen pulled beside her and tried to get her attention. Believing the man needed assistance, the woman approached the car. But when she got to the vehicle, the man was allegedly masturbating with his pants down. The vehicle fled, but not before the woman was able to get the license plate number.

Although there were no official police reports, there multiple calls throughout the day reporting similar lewd behavior according to police, all involving a man masturbating in a silver Volkswagen.

On Tuesday, the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) saw the silver Volkswagen listed in the officer’s report and conducted a traffic stop in the area of SE 30th Ave. and SE Alder St. Officers eventually arrested the driver, Enns, at the scene. He reportedly had a Glock-19 in his possession.

After further investigation, plus an additional interview, police say they recovered several handgun magazines, including a high-capacity magazine, two AR-15 magazines, leather gloves, a video camera and lewd Polaroid photographs.

Based on current information, officers believe that there are additional unreported incidents and additional victims who have not contacted police.

Police encourage anyone that has had an encounter with Enns to contact Portland police through crimetips@portlandoregon.gov Attn: Sgt. Matthew Jacobsen.