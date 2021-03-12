Attempted murder suspect arrested; 5 AR-15s found in car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 32-year-old man faces attempted murder and assault charges in connection to an incident where a man was shot and severely injured last month on the 10500 block of East Burnside Street in Hazelwood, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

When Portland Police arrived to the shooting scene on Feb. 1, officers found the victim inside a vehicle. He told officers Cole Miller had shot him.

The man told officers, “In case I die, I want someone to know that it was Cole Miller who shot me,” according to court documents.

More than a month later, on March 10, Portland police responded to a “disturbance” involving a man trying to microwave his food inside a convenience store at Southeast 42nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Street, according to the DA. The man allegedly pointed his gun at the employee, police said.

Hours later, PPB responded to the 3700 block of Southeast 42nd Avenue to check on a vehicle and suspicious activity involving the driver. When police arrived, they identified the vehicle as the same car involved in the incident at the convenience store.

Police identified the driver of the car to be Miller, according to court documents. He was also identified as the same man hours earlier in the convenience store.

When police searched Miller’s vehicle, they found five AR-15 rifles, a Glock 17 handgun, two Glock 43 handguns, a ghost-gun resembling a Glock 19 and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. Officers also located other gun paraphernalia, including a rifle scope.

Officers also learned that Miller and the shooting victim know each other and have been involved in a dispute.

Miller faces 15 charges, including one count of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

Miller is also a convicted felon and not allowed to have firearms.