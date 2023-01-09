PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.

On June 20, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. at Raymond City Park located off Southeast Liebe Street.

Police said the victim, Geavauntae Sherman, had left the scene in a car. He was found deceased near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Tipsters can report information anonymously on Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.

PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.