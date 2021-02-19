Portland Police debuts new shooting response team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid a surge in violence, the Portland Police Bureau on Friday announced a new investigative team focused specifically on response to shootings.

The new team will be called the Enhanced Community Safety Team. They went out on their first call on Thursday.

“At the direction of Mayor Wheeler, we are implementing this right away to address violence in the city,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis said.

ECST will comprise of 3 police sergeants, 12 officers and 6 detectives. They will focus full time on investigations involving gun violence.

“We hope in the work of this team to narrow our focus, really a small group of repeat shooters who are responsible for an oversized proportion of gun violence in the city. That’s not to say they are responsible for all of them,” Davis said.

“We do know from experience that there is a small number of people who are involved in lots of lots of incidents. Working on tying those cases together, holding repeat offenders responsible will have a bigger impact on the problem.”

Davis said the goal is to get the repeat offenders “off the street, and reduce this really disturbing trend of gun violence in our neighborhood.”

Davis said the team will help free up patrol officers.

The Portland City Council voted to dissolve PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team last July, but since then there has been a major increase in violence – more than 100 shootings and over 30 non-fatal injuries for the year. There have also been 6 gun-related homicides for 2021.

Mayor Wheeler expressed support for the ECST.