PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau says they responded to “several significant calls” in less than 24 hours — including a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a pedestrian crash and a stabbing.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to what was initially thought to be a possible burglary at a home along Northeast Siskiyou Street. On the scene, PPB said officers determined that a man was intoxicated, in a mental health crisis and threatening others in the neighborhood.

PPB said as officers were talking to the man, he picked up a shotgun. As officers sought cover, the man went into the home.

The man surrendered peacefully after officers used “de-escalation and communications skills,” authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said evidence suggests birdshot was fired on the scene.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Andrew Carlson, was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and was not taken to jail. However, Carlson was criminally cited for unlawful use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

Several hours afterward at about 2 a.m. on Friday, police reportedly found a man dead at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. A homicide investigation ensued.

While police have not identified the victim, they said this marks the 64th shooting death in 2022.

Just over 30 minutes later at 2:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at a lounge on Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. PPB said they learned that a group of five people won money from the lounge’s lottery machines and as the group left, a suspect approached the group with a gun and demanded the winnings — resulting in a struggle.

According to officials, four of the people in the group sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The other group member sustained an elbow injury unrelated to gunfire.

Officials noted that no immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case 22-269206.

Hours later, just before 5:30 a.m., PPB said officers responded to an alarm call at a cannabis business on Northeast Alberta Street.

Authorities said at least one suspect drove away in a reportedly stolen car and eluded officers who tried to stop him. PPB said per policy, officers did not pursue the suspect.

However, officers did detain one 14-year-old suspect who was still in the area.

The teen was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury police say he sustained during the burglary. He was later booked into juvenile detention and faces several charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and possession of a loaded firearm.

PPB said a loaded gun with an extended magazine was found in the back of a nearby business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue shortly before 9:40 a.m.

According to PPB, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver remained on the scene.

Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, officers responded to a stabbing on Northwest 3rd Avenue in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

Authorities said a man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

After searching for about 30 minutes, police reportedly found and arrested the suspect, identified as 36-year-old James Charles Smith, near West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Authorities said Smith was booked on a parole violation hold and noted authorities are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on possible additional charges.