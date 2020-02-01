Portland police find loaded gun in felon’s car during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon is looking at more time behind bars after being stopped by Portland Police with a loaded gun in his car.

Davon Donaldson was stopped on E Burnside St and SE 82nd Ave on Friday for a registration violation. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw a silver revolver in the car.

Gun found in Davon Donaldson’s car (Portland Police Bureau)

Donaldson, 22, was arrested and subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces two charges: Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Loaded Firearm.