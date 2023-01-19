Police said they found two stolen cars, a gun, and narcotics in NE Portland Jan. 19, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and drugs, authorities said.

According to a tweet posted by the Portland Police Bureau, officers discovered two stolen cars while responding to a parking call near Northeast 127th and Northeast Glisan Street. Police said they arrived to find one of the stolen cars was being used to jump-start the other.

Police stated that they found a gun and multiple narcotics inside the cars, including a number of blue fentanyl pills.

There’s no word on any arrests made as a result.