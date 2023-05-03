PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are investigating a homicide after a reported shooting near Barbur Square strip mall in Southwest Portland Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Southwest Barbur Boulevard just after 2:45 p.m. Although police have not yet confirmed how many people are dead, a KOIN 6 News crew saw what appeared two people laying on the ground.

Police say Barbur is closed in both directions from SW 30th to Alice Street as detectives investigate.

A KOIN crew is at the scene working to learn more. No other details were immediately available.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.