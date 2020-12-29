Portland police ID man killed in Christmas Day shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police identified the person shot and killed Christmas Day as 33-year-old Jaron Weeks.
Weeks was shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of NE Holladay Street just before 9 a.m., Portland police said. A second person was also shot and was recovering at a hospital on Monday.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0395.
