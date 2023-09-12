Edilio Thorpe Barrera was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in August. (PPB)

Edilio Thorpe Barrera died via gunshot wound on Aug. 28, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was shot and killed in the Humboldt neighborhood last month was identified Tuesday by Portland police.

Edilio Thorpe Barrera, 34, died via gunshot wound on Aug. 28 and his death is being ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Just after 1:20 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting report on North Vancouver Avenue and found a man Barrera dead when they arrived at the scene

Isaac Henderson, 19, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.