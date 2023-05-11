Justin Joki died of homicide by gunshot at 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of East Burnside Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue. (Courtesy: PPB)

37-year-old Justin Joki died of homicide by gunshot, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in a Hazelwood neighborhood homicide on May 9, according to Portland police.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that 37-year-old Justin Joki died of homicide by gunshot at 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of East Burnside Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue.

The suspect or suspects of the shooting have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833 with case number 23-121352.

