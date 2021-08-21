Portland police ID suspect in slaying of TriMet bus passenger

Crime

A warrant is out for the arrest of 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Saturday identified the suspect in a deadly shooting on a TriMet bus earlier this month.

Adrian Richardson, 44, died at a hospital after being shot during a disturbance on a bus on Aug. 8 near SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 26th Avenue, police said.

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

On Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau identified 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson as the suspect and said a warrant was out for his arrest.

A DMV photo of Wayne Conrad Thompson (left) and a photo taken on a TriMet MAX platform of the same person. (Portland Police Bureau)

Thompson is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you see Thompson, do not approach him and call 911, police said. Anyone with information about where he may be staying is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.9773 or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss