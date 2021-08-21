Portland police ID suspect in slaying of TriMet bus passenger

A warrant is out for the arrest of 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Saturday identified the suspect in a deadly shooting on a TriMet bus earlier this month.

Adrian Richardson, 44, died at a hospital after being shot during a disturbance on a bus on Aug. 8 near SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 26th Avenue, police said.

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

On Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau identified 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson as the suspect and said a warrant was out for his arrest.

A DMV photo of Wayne Conrad Thompson (left) and a photo taken on a TriMet MAX platform of the same person. (Portland Police Bureau)

Thompson is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you see Thompson, do not approach him and call 911, police said. Anyone with information about where he may be staying is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.9773 or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.