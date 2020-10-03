Portland police ID victim in August homicide

Lee Hudson was found dead in a SW Portland home in August 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a homicide victim one-and-a-half months after he was found dead at a home in Southwest Portland. 

On Aug. 16, officers went to the home in the 1100 block of SW Stephenson Court for a welfare check. They found 69-year-old Lee Hudson dead inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau. 

Robert Duane McGowan was arrested and charged with murder. 

No other details have been released. 

