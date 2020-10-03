Portland police ID victim in August homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a homicide victim one-and-a-half months after he was found dead at a home in Southwest Portland.
On Aug. 16, officers went to the home in the 1100 block of SW Stephenson Court for a welfare check. They found 69-year-old Lee Hudson dead inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Robert Duane McGowan was arrested and charged with murder.
No other details have been released.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.