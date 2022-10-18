PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who died after in a recent Hazelwood neighborhood shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 35-year-old Dusty Baker of Vancouver. His death has been ruled as a homicide by gunshot wound.

Around 2:15 a.m. on September 30, PPB received reports of shots fired on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Southeast Stark and East Burnside streets.

Shortly after that initial call, officers learned that a man, later identified as Baker, was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and connected the Hazelwood shooting to the victim.

Officials said Baker was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before succumbing to his injuries.

Later that evening, the suspect, 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Toelle of Portland, was arrested in Happy Valley on an arrest warrant for murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.