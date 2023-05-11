PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the two men that officers found dead after a shooting in the Multnomah neighborhood on May 3, according to Portland police.

Officials say brothers Dilrajpal Singh, 33, and Guriqbal Singh, 27, died of homicide by gunshot around 2:45 p.m. on Southeast Barbur Boulevard.

The man arrested at the scene, 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh, was booked on two counts of first-degree murder.

Two men working in the area told KOIN they heard shots go off Wednesday afternoon.

“Like five or six or maybe even seven. They unloaded the whole clip,” said A1 Muffler employee Anthony Marinaro. “I’ve heard a lot of gunshots and stuff around here. I mean, we’re not exactly in the best of areas.”

“That’s the problem we’re having in this whole country, isn’t it? It’s that our mental health is at such a low collectively that there are people out here that are right next to me getting lunch and working here that are getting killed, and how ridiculous that is, how odd that is,” added Mark, an employee at Chevron.

Portland police are asking anyone with tips to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0441, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696 and to reference case number 23-115074.

